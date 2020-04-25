Barnett & Company Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 36.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after buying an additional 135,845 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.18. The company has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

