Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

CVX stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

