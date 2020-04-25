Deutsche Bank Cuts Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $45.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 331,619 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $125,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.