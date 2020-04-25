Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 17 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,186.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,315.93. The company has a market capitalization of $867.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

