Accuvest Global Advisors Purchases Shares of 615 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 615 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,186.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,315.93. The firm has a market cap of $867.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (down previously from $1,625.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

