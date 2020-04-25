Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $37.38 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

