Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

