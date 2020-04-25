Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,471.37.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $867.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,186.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,315.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

