J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Deutsche Bank

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $110.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.69.

NYSE:SJM opened at $117.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.33. J M Smucker has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.14.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,383,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

