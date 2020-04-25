Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,466 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.6% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

NYSE:HD opened at $212.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

