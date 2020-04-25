Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.11.

PEP stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

