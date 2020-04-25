Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 111,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 23.1% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,083,000 after purchasing an additional 138,640 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.5% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 75.7% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

CSCO stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.