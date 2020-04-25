Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Invests $232,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 711,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,329 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 23,280 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 27,543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

