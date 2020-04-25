Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,083 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.6% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $244,048,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,988,193 shares of company stock worth $482,520,915 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $118.78 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.59 and its 200-day moving average is $120.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.