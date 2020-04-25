Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALK. Buckingham Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

NYSE ALK opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 83.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 51,398 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 220,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.