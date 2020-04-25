Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lifted by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.5% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,226,148,000 after acquiring an additional 469,266 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

