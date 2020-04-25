Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Benchmark

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LILA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.06.

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.81. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $21.63.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Balan Nair bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,723.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,249.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,012,000. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

