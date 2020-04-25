Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Lowered to $57.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRU. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prudential Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Shares of PRU opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,200,000 after acquiring an additional 181,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $536,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,202,000 after buying an additional 65,732 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,724,000 after buying an additional 98,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,447,000 after buying an additional 279,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

