B. Riley Trims Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Target Price to $11.00

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spark Networks’ FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LOV stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 386.8% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 2,479,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,212 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 604,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 116,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 166,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 52,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

