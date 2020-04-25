National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) PT Lowered to $29.00 at B. Riley

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National General in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. National General has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get National General alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. National General has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. National General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National General will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. National General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in National General by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,015,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in National General by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,371,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,306,000 after purchasing an additional 219,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in National General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,458,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National General by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,176,000 after acquiring an additional 77,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in National General by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 924,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,421,000 after acquiring an additional 377,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.