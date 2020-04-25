Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $26.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $51.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Lincoln National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lincoln National from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.45.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.67 per share, with a total value of $49,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 74,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,459.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 986.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

