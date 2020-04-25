B. Riley Cuts CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target to $15.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.35. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough purchased 11,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,747.82. Also, Director Dan Maurer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,461.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 50,758 shares of company stock valued at $575,758. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,598 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,392,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $16,692,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 250,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 209,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.