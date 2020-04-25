American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Lowered to $19.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered American Equity Investment Life from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered American Equity Investment Life from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

AEL stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

