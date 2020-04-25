Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $47.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,634.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,648,000 after purchasing an additional 472,545 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 31,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,532,000 after purchasing an additional 325,382 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

