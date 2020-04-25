Cfra Cuts Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $39.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective cut by Cfra from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.55.

TFC stock opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,606,641,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

