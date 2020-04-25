Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at KeyCorp

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ventas’ FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

VTR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.03.

Ventas stock opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $226,577,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 526.8% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,260,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,076,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,606,000 after purchasing an additional 860,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after purchasing an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $30,496,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

