Imperial Capital Raises Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $12.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price increased by Imperial Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.44.

Shares of CLR opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart purchased 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00. Also, SVP Steven K. Owen purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

