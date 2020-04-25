Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen raised Snap from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.54.

Shares of SNAP opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $55,422.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,644,859 shares in the company, valued at $28,110,640.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $23,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 83,541,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,774,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,627,204 shares of company stock valued at $53,859,838 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Snap by 2,335.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Snap by 9,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

