National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) PT Lowered to $43.00 at KeyCorp

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ FY2020 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.71.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors stock opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.1025 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director W Andrew Adams bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 759,784 shares in the company, valued at $27,473,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $362,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after buying an additional 193,903 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after buying an additional 120,383 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 19,516.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 83,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 83,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after buying an additional 53,107 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.