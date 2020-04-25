SunTrust Banks Boosts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $50.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHAK. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Shake Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.44.

SHAK stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 1.56. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $62.26.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

