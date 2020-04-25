Wells Fargo & Co Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $95.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an in-line rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Carvana has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $115.23. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 2.24.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 555,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,185,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $1,509,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 726.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

