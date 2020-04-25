Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Steven Madden in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHOO. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 1,276.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

