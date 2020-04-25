Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Price Target to $25.00

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Cue Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $644.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.25. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $25.86.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 115.92% and a negative net margin of 1,061.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

