Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Price Target to $25.00

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Cue Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.80.
Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $644.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.25. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $25.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.
