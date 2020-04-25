Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.
TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim lowered Twitter from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global lowered Twitter from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.15.
TWTR opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68.
In related news, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $910,733.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $59,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,934 shares of company stock valued at $9,253,690 in the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,919,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 425,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 645,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,596,000 after buying an additional 35,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
