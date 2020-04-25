Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim lowered Twitter from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global lowered Twitter from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.15.

TWTR opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $910,733.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $59,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,934 shares of company stock valued at $9,253,690 in the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,919,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 425,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 645,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,596,000 after buying an additional 35,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

