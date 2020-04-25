Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Rating Reiterated by Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet restated their buy rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
RDY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.
RDY opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 57,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.
About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
