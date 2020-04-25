Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Rating Reiterated by Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet restated their buy rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RDY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

RDY opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 57,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

