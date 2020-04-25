Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $1,515.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $1,700.00.

GOOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,540.86.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $868.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,190.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,317.39. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 46.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 26,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.