Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.79.

MPW opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

