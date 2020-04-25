Deutsche Bank Downgrades Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to Buy

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $280.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Facebook from $272.00 to $234.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.29.

Shares of FB stock opened at $190.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $527.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Facebook by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after buying an additional 781,073 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

