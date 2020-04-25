Deutsche Bank Cuts Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $42.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank from $107.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Alliance Data Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.56.

NYSE ADS opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.32. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $161.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director Sharen J. Turney acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.16 per share, with a total value of $52,026.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,568.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laura Santillan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,270.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,355 shares of company stock worth $302,483 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,330,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

