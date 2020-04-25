Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Metro in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $3.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.21. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday.

MRU opened at C$60.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.91. Metro has a 1 year low of C$47.88 and a 1 year high of C$61.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.61.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

