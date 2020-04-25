KeyCorp Trims Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Target Price to $18.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DOC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DOC stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.93%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, insider John W. Lucey bought 3,145 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $50,225.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,403.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas bought 6,300 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,477.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,556.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 24,650.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $904,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 87,965 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.