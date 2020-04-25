FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cervus Equipment Corp. (TSE:CVL) Lowered by Analyst

Cervus Equipment Corp. (TSE:CVL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cervus Equipment in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cervus Equipment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$259.55 million during the quarter.

