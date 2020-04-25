FY2020 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Keyera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$985.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$853.00 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.12.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$17.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$36.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 89.37%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.