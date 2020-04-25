JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Price Target to $11.00

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LGF.A. Wells Fargo & Co cut Lions Gate Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lions Gate Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.22.

Shares of NYSE:LGF.A opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $998.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.57 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

