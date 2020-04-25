Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H.I.S.’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H.I.S. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

H.I.S. stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. H.I.S. has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $36.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides international airline tickets.

