Deutsche Bank Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) to Buy

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinterest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pinterest to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.98.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.73.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $698,251.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,251.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

