Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,233 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,794,000 after acquiring an additional 96,133 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after acquiring an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,857,000 after acquiring an additional 173,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,310,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL opened at $180.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.83. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

