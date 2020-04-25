Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Natera by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $60,057.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,353.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $26,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 245,695 shares in the company, valued at $8,196,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,376 shares of company stock valued at $631,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. Natera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. Research analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

