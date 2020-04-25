Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.00.

NYSE:BIO opened at $433.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $281.66 and a fifty-two week high of $439.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $64,567,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

