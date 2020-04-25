Brokerages Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) to Post $0.09 EPS

Analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMRK. BidaskClub raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 243,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 89,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $83,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

